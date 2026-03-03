Plimmer ruled out of Zimbabwe WODIs, NZ name Bella James as replacement

Wellington, March 3 (IANS) New Zealand batter Georgia Plimmer has been ruled out of the WODI series against Zimbabwe with a shoulder injury.

She sustained the injury while training during the T20I series, which the White Ferns won 3-0, against Zimbabwe and subsequently missed the second and third T20Is.

New Zealand Cricket said Bella James, who was called in as injury cover for Plimmer before the third T20I last Sunday, will remain with the squad as Plimmer’s replacement for the ODI series.

“Georgia is a key player for us at the top of the order and the energy she brings into the group is something we really value, so it’s a shame to have her miss this next series, head coach Ben Sawyer said.

James made her ODI debut against Australia in December 2024 and played two matches against them. She was also part of the ODI World Cup last year but didn't feature in playing XI.

Sawyer believes James is a natural fit to come into the side. “Bella is a great cricketer who’s played nearly 100 List-A matches in her career so far. That experience is extremely valuable, and she’ll fit straight back into the side seamlessly.”

Nensi Patel and Izzy Sharp have also been named in the group, and will make their respective ODI debuts should they be selected.

Nensi starred with five wickets in the T20Is against Zimbabwe while Sharp made 18 not out and 22 not out.

The three ODIs from March 5 are part of the 2025–2029 ICC Women's Championship cycle.

New Zealand ODI squad v Zimbabwe

Melie Kerr, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Izzy Sharp

