Players Championship 2026 gets underway at Tollygunge Club from Tuesday

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Top stars Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Honey Baisoya, and Ajeetesh Sandhu will be among 126 players who will tee off for the DP World Players Championship, which is scheduled to be held at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata from February 17 to 20.

The tournament, the third edition of the 2026 DP World PGTI season, offers a prize purse of INR 1.5 crore.

The stellar field at the event will also feature other leading Indian professionals, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas (both former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champions), Shaurya Bhattacharya, Honey Baisoya (last week’s winner in Delhi), Angad Cheema, and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few. Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja (three-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year) and American Jhared Hack (winner of the 2026 season-opener) will be the leading foreign names in the field.

The field has some prominent names from the host city of Kolkata, including Shankar Das (former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion), Viraj Madappa, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, Indrajit Bhalotia, and Karan Verma.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “We are delighted to be back at the Tollygunge Club, an iconic golfing venue of India, for the second DP World Players Championship of the season. We thank Urbana and Tollygunge Club for partnering with us in staging the event. The DP World Players Championship, launched earlier this month, reflects the strength of PGTI’s partnership with DP World and our shared vision of providing Indian players with world-class competitive platforms. After a momentous debut for the DP World Players Championship in New Delhi last week, we look forward to the tournament making an even bigger impact in the sports-loving city of Kolkata this week.”

Hitesh Gurtu, golf captain, The Tollygunge Club Ltd., said, “It is my distinct honour, as Golf Captain of Tollygunge Club, to extend a warm welcome to all participants and guests of the DP World Players Championship. We are proud to host this premier event on the Professional Golf Tour of India calendar, now in its sixth staging at our Club.

"This enduring association with PGTI reflects our shared commitment to advancing professional golf in India. In preparation, our course has been readied to offer a fair and exacting test: greens running true, fairways in pristine condition, and a layout that rewards precision, discipline, and intelligent course management. We look forward to a week of high-quality golf, spirited competition, and the camaraderie that defines tournament golf at Tollygunge Club,” he added.

