PL Legend Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory for 2025/26 season

Melbourne, Sep 16 (IANS) Melbourne Victory have announced the signing of former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata ahead of the 2025/26 A-League men’s season.

With one of the finest careers in world football, Mata is a FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Championship winner and has spent the greatest part of his career with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Valencia, and the Spanish National Team.

Mata said he is looking forward to working with the Club to contribute to on-field success while bringing people together and connecting the community through football.

"I am excited to be coming to Melbourne and to be part of one of the most respected clubs in the league and playing in front of the incredible members and fans. I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies, and to work with the Club as part of a longer-term plan to strengthen football in the country," he said in a statement.

The midfielder with iconic technical ability and a magical left foot, Mata’s career began at Real Oviedo before earning the move to Real Madrid’s youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2003.

After impressing in Los Blancos’ youth ranks, Mata made the move to Valencia in 2007 and quickly became a key player for the La Liga club. The Burgos-born wizard recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 174 appearances for Valencia, while most notably lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Mata then moved to London giants Chelsea in 2011 and started exceptionally well for the Blues, winning the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup within his first season, while also being recognised as Chelsea’s Player of the Year.

Off the back of his club season, Mata retained his place in Spain’s legendary squad for the UEFA Euros in 2012 and famously score the fourth goal in Spain’s 4-0 win in the final over Italy.

He went on to make the switch to Manchester United in January 2014, joining the Red Devils for a then club-record transfer fee. Arriving at Old Trafford in a period of transition from legendary head coach Sir Alex Ferguson to David Moyes, the Spaniard consistently became one of United’s bright sparks with his unparalleled creative ability and footballing intelligence.

Playing a whopping 285 games for United, Mata helped the club win the FA Cup, League Cup, FA Community Shield, and their first-ever UEFA Europa League in 2016/17. In 2022 and 2023, Mata won league titles in Turkey and Japan with Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe respectively, before travelling down under last season.

