PL: Chelsea hand debut to Gittens in Crystal Palace clash

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Summer signing Jamie Gittens is set to make his Premier League debut after being named in the Chelsea starting line-up for Sunday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

The Blues host the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield holders at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez is in goal once more behind a back line of Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong and Marc Cucurella, with Levi Colwill sidelined following knee surgery and Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile among those not fit enough to feature.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez start in midfield, with Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Gittens in the attacking positions behind Joao Pedro.

Summer signings Jorrel Hato, Dario Essugo, Estevao and Liam Delap are among the substitutes.

For Crystal Palace, the only change from the triumph at Wembley is enforced, with Daichi Kamada missing out through injury, as was first revealed by Glasner in his pre-match press conference.

Will Hughes gets the nod and will return to the midfield engine room, partnering Adam Wharton.

New signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa are once again both available to Glasner from the bench, and would make their Premier League debuts if they appear.

Marc Guehi wears the armband on his return to his former club, with Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix alongside him in defence. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi returns to the substitutes bench, one of a number of attacking options also including Romain Esse and Odsonne Edouard.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (c), Chalobah, Acheampong, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Andrey Santos, George, Estevao, Delap

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi (c), Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Substitutes: Benítez, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Rak-Sakyi, Lerma, Esse, Edouard

