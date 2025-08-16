PL: Anthony Elanga handed Newcastle debut against Aston Villa

Birmingham, Aug 16 (IANS) Anthony Elanga will make his competitive Newcastle United debut when the Magpies face Aston Villa in their Premier League season opener on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's side open the 2025/26 campaign at Villa Park and the United boss has elected to field Pope - who was handed the number one shirt earlier this week - between the sticks, with summer signing Aaron Ramsdale among the substitutes.

And former Nottingham Forest winger Elanga will line up for his first competitive Newcastle appearance against Unai Emery's men with another of the Magpies' recent recruits, defender Malick Thiaw, also named on the bench.

Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento form the visitors' backline in front of Pope, with Sandro Tonali orchestrating the midfield in between captain Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton.

Elanga and Harvey Barnes will provide an offensive threat from the flanks, with Anthony Gordon expected to play down the middle of the United's attack.

Thiaw could make his bow from the bench if called upon, as could young South Korean winger Seung-soo Park, who is rewarded for some bright pre-season cameos with a place among the substitutes.

Defenders Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall also included along with goalkeeper Ramsdale, while Lewis Miley is the midfield backup.

Jacob Murphy and Will Osula provide some depth in attack, should Howe choose to call upon them at Villa Park.

For Aston Villa, summer signing Marco Bizot will make his debut in claret and blue, in the absence of Emi Martínez, who carries a one-match suspension from last term.

Fresh from putting pen to paper on new deals over the summer, Lucas Digne and Tyrone Mings are selected in defence – alongside Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash – as is Boubacar Kamara, who lines up next to Amadou Onana Youri Tielemans, in midfield.

Fit-to-start Morgan Rogers and captain John McGinn begin behind Ollie Watkins, and there could be another debut in the form of newest recruit Evann Guessand, who starts the clash on the bench along with 18-year-old Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba and academy graduate goalkeeper James Wright.

--IANS

aaa/