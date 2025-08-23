PKL Season 12: UP Yoddhas set sights on title, coaches outline strategy and preparations

Lucknow, Aug 23 (IANS) UP Yoddhas’ head coach Jasveer Singh and assistant coach Upendra Malik shared their thoughts on the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 highlighting the team’s strategy, preparations, and vision for the season.

Since making their PKL debut in 2017, UP Yoddhas have been among the most consistent teams, qualifying for the playoffs in every season except Season 10. Under Jasveer Singh, they were one of the standout teams in Season 11, finishing third with 79 points from 13 wins in 22 games and later defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 46-18 in Eliminator 1 before narrowly losing to Haryana Steelers 25-28 in the semi-final.

“It is important to have experience, but it is equally important to give opportunities to new players. If you prepare young players well, they can contribute to the team. With the new rules, you can retain players for three years. We have a combination of both, young and experienced players, and a balance of right and left raiders. In defence, both corners should be strong, so we were focused on creating a team that will fare well on all these parameters,” said Jasveer Singh.

He added, “Last season, we finished third and reached the semi-finals, but we had some shortcomings, like not having a strong left raider. We have worked on that this season. Now, during the pre-camp, we were focused on addressing those gaps. Our aim is to become champions this time.”

Singh also reflected on players who joined as NYP (New Young Players) in past seasons and have now emerged as leaders. “Players like Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill have been with us since Season 7. When you work with someone for so long, you naturally build a bond. It becomes easier to understand and communicate with them, what we want from them, what they expect from us, and what kind of training suits them. This helps not just in their personal growth but also in the overall development of the team.”

For Season 12, the Yoddhas have retained most of their core squad, spending INR 4.97 crore at the player auction to strengthen key areas. Defender Sumit Sangwan will lead the side, with Ashu Singh as vice-captain, as the team aims to convert consistency into its first PKL title.

On the growth of kabaddi in India, Singh emphasized PKL’s transformative impact: “Before the Pro Kabaddi League, the sport was played mostly in mud pits and small local tournaments, and at one point, it was almost disappearing from villages. But once PKL began, the league took kabaddi to a completely new level – second only to cricket. Kabaddi was revived in a way. Today, so many academies have opened, and the sport has progressed rapidly. PKL has played a huge role in making kabaddi the second-biggest sport in India after cricket.”

Assistant coach Upendra Malik elaborated on the team’s preparations and new strategies for the season: “We have worked on several new things this season. Since we had a few players retained from last season, we got the chance to know them better and work on their shortcomings. We have tried to add something extra to their game. At the same time, youngsters are very important – they bring more energy and enthusiasm. This season, we will have a strong combination of young and experienced players.”

Malik further highlighted the focus on physical and mental fitness: “This is such a big league with so many matches, which puts a heavy load on the players. Earlier, one coach would handle everything – from training to physio work. But now, we have specific experts in every area, and sports science plays a big role. Biomechanics are used, trainers teach how to move correctly, and steps are taken to prevent injuries. Even in the pre-camp, a lot of work is done to improve fitness and avoid injuries. Physios also ensure proper rehab in case of setbacks. Because of this, injuries have reduced significantly. Players themselves have also become more aware and take better care of their fitness. This collective effort is helping the team.”

