PKL Season 12: Pawan Sehrawat eyes redemption with Tamil Thalaivas, promises to 'do the job' this time

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat is raring to step onto the mat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, determined to fulfill the unfinished mission from his first stint with the franchise back in 2022.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pawan expressed that he sees this season as an opportunity for redemption after injury had robbed him of the chance to represent Thalaivas earlier.

"We are training really hard. I'm excited to execute our preparations on the mat and especially for Tamil Thalaivas because I couldn't play when they bought me last time (in 2022), so it will be the first time for the side. At that time, Tamil Thalaivas bought me for the highest price (Rs 2.26 crore), but I could not play (due to injury). Now, I have the chance again, and we will do the job for the team," Pawan said on his pre-season training and representing Tamil Thalaivas again in the PKL.

The 29-year-old also highlighted the strong rapport he shares with coach Sanjeev Baliyan, crediting him for guiding the squad effectively.

"I have a very good bond with coach Sanjeev Baliyan. I have played under him when he was the Indian Railways coach. We're training well under him; he shares his experience with us. We're enjoying the camp and we've a very good bonding within the team and players," he added.

While staying guarded about tactical details, Pawan hinted at a shift in his responsibilities this season.

"We're focusing on raiding style and defence. This time, the role will be different, which I can't tell now. I've improved myself, increased my stamina, as raiding for 40 minutes and standing for 40 minutes are different things. I've a new role now, so I'm excited for that," he revealed.

For the Thalaivas skipper, confidence also stems from the squad’s defensive depth. "When you get such a strong team, then you automatically get mentally strong. When you have defenders like Arjun, Narender Kandola, and Nitesh Kumar, then you don't need to do anything additional to be mentally strong," Pawan noted.

Pawan, who was the top raider for three consecutive years from season 6 to 8, doesn't feel that any defender or team is tough and believes that all teams are equally competitive, and it depends on the day how the players are performing.

Recalling the support from ardent home fans during his short stint with Thalaivas in season 9, Pawan is excited to receive their love again this season to guide the side to their maiden title.

"When I was with Tamil Thalaivas in Season 10, I saw that fans are crazy here. They love their teams, whether Chennai Super Kings or Tamil Thalaivas. I will enjoy their support as it motivates players to do well.

"I urge them to support us as we've a strong team this time. Definitely, this time, the result will be better than past seasons. We will play with unity and win matches," he concluded.

