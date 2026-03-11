PKL: Gujarat Giants appoint Randhir Singh Sehrawat as head coach

Ahmedabad, March 11 (IANS) Gujarat Giants have appointed seasoned kabaddi tactician Randhir Singh Sehrawat as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Sehrawat, widely regarded as one of the most experienced figures in professional kabaddi, brings more than a decade of PKL coaching experience to the franchise. Since the league’s inception in 2014, he has been a constant presence on the sidelines, guiding teams to consistent success, including a championship in Season 6 and six playoff appearances.

Fondly known as the “Chanakya of Kabaddi” for his strategic acumen, Sehrawat’s career in the sport spans several decades. A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, he has built a reputation not only in the PKL but also in the domestic circuit, particularly with the Indian Railways kabaddi setup.

During his time with Indian Railways, Sehrawat coached both the men’s and women’s teams, leading them to multiple national championship victories and cementing his standing as one of the country’s most accomplished kabaddi mentors.

Before transitioning into coaching, Sehrawat also enjoyed a distinguished playing career with the Indian national team. He represented the country in several major tournaments, including the 1988 Asian Kabaddi Championship and the 1989 South Asian Games. His international career peaked at the 1990 Asian Games, where he served as vice-captain of the Indian side that secured the gold medal.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Sehrawat said, “I’m delighted to return to the Pro Kabaddi League and grateful to Adani Sportsline for this opportunity. Gujarat Giants has a strong mix of young talent and experienced players and I look forward to working with the team as we aim for the title.”

Adani Sportsline officials also welcomed the appointment, highlighting the value Sehrawat’s experience will bring to the squad.

Mr Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “We are pleased to welcome Randhir Singh Sehrawat as Head Coach of Gujarat Giants. His experience and deep understanding of the sport will be invaluable in developing the squad and strengthening our campaign for the upcoming PKL season.”

The appointment reflects Adani Sportsline’s commitment to building a competitive team as Gujarat Giants prepare for the next edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

