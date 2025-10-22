PKL 12: With a playoff spot on the line, UP Yoddhas eye a win against U Mumba to advance

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) With 12 points from 17 games, UP Yoddhas enter their final league encounter against U Mumba in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), determined to finish on a high and keep alive their slim chances of reaching the playoffs stage.

Despite a challenging campaign marked by close contests and narrow margins, the Yoddhas’ resilience has been a defining feature, and they will look to summon that fighting spirit once again. In their previous outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Yoddhas went down 29-42, but there were positives to draw from the contest.

Senior raider Surender Gill led from the front with a spirited 12-point performance, showing his trademark blend of precision and persistence in attack. Guman Singh chipped in with six raid points, providing crucial support in the front line, while defenders Hitesh and Gagan Gowda added two points each through well-timed tackles.

Captain Ashu Singh and Mahender Singh marshalled the defence with determination, often putting their bodies on the line against Jaipur’s fluid raiding unit. Though the team couldn’t convert their efforts into a win, their ability to stay competitive against one of the tournament’s top sides highlighted their potential.

Interim coach Upendra Malik believes the side still has the right mindset to end the season on a positive note. “It’s been a challenging campaign, no doubt, but the boys have continued to fight with heart. We have focused on key areas over the last few sessions, and our goal is to execute our plans with confidence. A good result tomorrow would be a reflection of the spirit this group has shown all season,” he said.

Heading into the final fixture, the qualification equation remains open, as the Yoddhas must win their last match comprehensively and hope for a favourable set of results in other games to break into the top eight. While the path is narrow, the team’s self-belief and momentum from earlier victories against Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will fuel their determination.

For the Yoddhas, this final clash encompasses pride, progress, and the possibility of turning persistence into reward. If they channel the grit that has defined their journey, a late surge into the play-ins isn’t beyond reach.

