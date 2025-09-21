PKL 12: UP Yoddhas eye turnaround against Tamil Thalaivas to reignite campaign

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) After four successive losses, UP Yoddhas will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The Yoddhas have endured a challenging phase with four matches that went the other way, but the side has shown ample flashes of promise to suggest a turnaround is within reach. Defensively solid and stacked with in-form raiders, the team will look to put together a complete performance and convert their strengths into results on the mat.

Much of UP’s attack continues to revolve around the prolific Gagan Gowda, who has amassed 69 points in just six appearances, placing him amongst the top 10 raiders of the season. His fearless approach has already produced four Super Raids and as many Super 10s, showing his ability to seize control of games single-handedly. Gowda’s average of 11.5 raid points per match makes him a constant threat that opponents must reckon with.

He has been backed ably by Guman Singh (24 points) and Bhavani Rajput (16 points), both of whom have chipped in at critical junctures. Their combined presence ensures that the Yoddhas are not reliant on a single scorer and can rotate options to keep rival defences guessing.

On the defensive side, skipper Sumit Sangwan has been a standout, averaging 3.3 tackle points per match, the highest in the league so far. His command at the back adds steel to the Yoddhas’ structure, and his duels against the Thalaivas’ raiders will be key in deciding the flow of the contest.

Assistant coach Upendra Malik stressed the importance of cohesion, saying, “We have been close in many games but need to cut down on small mistakes. If both our raiding and defensive units click together, we are confident of producing better outcomes. The effort from the players has been strong, and we are working to convert that into results.”

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have had a mixed season and will also be keen to build consistency. However, the Yoddhas will view this fixture as an opportunity to reset their campaign and reignite their push up the standings. With their key players firing and the balance of the team looking promising, UP will enter the game eyeing nothing short of a crucial win.

--IANS

bsk/