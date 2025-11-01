PKL 12 trophy represents collective effort of squad, says Delhi captain Anshu

New Delhi: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 winning captain Anshu Malik credited the title glory to his entire squad of Dabang Delhi K.C., including coach Joginder Narwal’s dream of becoming a championship-winning coach.

Dabang Delhi K.C. were crowned champions after an exciting 31-28 win against Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday. This was their second PKL title, having previously been crowned champions in Season 8, when current head coach Joginder Narwal was their captain.

Dabang Delhi also became the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy.

“This trophy represents the collective effort of our entire squad. Our Coach Joginder Narwal realised his dream of becoming a championship-winning coach, and I fulfilled my ambition of leading a team to PKL glory. But most significantly, this victory is for Surjeet bhai, who has been like an elder brother to all of us. After ten long seasons of perseverance, this moment finally fulfills his lifelong dream of becoming a PKL champion,” Anshu said on JioStar’s ‘KBD Live’.

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali also became the most successful foreign player in the history of the PKL. Sharing his thoughts on the win, the Iranian said, “I am extremely happy because nobody believed in our team at the start of this season. People called Dabang Delhi an ordinary team, but we demonstrated our unity and championship mentality. This second title is a special achievement, and now is the perfect time to celebrate our success together.”

Experienced defender Surjeet Singh reflected on the team’s mindset heading to the final. “After our final practice session, coach Joginder Narwal told me we were playing this final to win the trophy for me and that I had to lift it by any means. Against Puneri Paltan, we executed that vision perfectly, and my teammates and coach made it possible. I thank the entire team, management, and God for this opportunity to finally win the PKL Trophy after ten long seasons in the league,” he said.

--IANS