PKL 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers name Nitin Rawal as captain and Reza Mirbagheri as deputy

Jaipur, Aug 25 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Panthers have announced Nitin Rawal as the captain and Reza Mirbagheri as the vice-captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season 12.

Nitin, who first joined the Pink Panthers in season 5 as a New Young Player (NYP), was with the team until Season 8 and has rejoined the squad this year. Over the years, he has developed into a mature, dependable all-rounder whose experience and leadership qualities make him the natural choice to lead a youthful and energetic Jaipur side this season.

Joining him in leadership will be Reza Mirbagheri, who has been appointed as vice-captain. Reza became a Panther in Season 9, the year Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the championship, and has since been the spine of the team’s defense. His consistency, determination, and tactical presence have made him one of the most trusted and respected members of the squad.

With a new-look squad and several young faces joining in, the leadership group of Nitin and Reza, guided by Head Coach Mr. Narender Redhu, will play a crucial role in steering the Panthers this season. After concluding a high-intensity camp in Dehradun, the team now moves to Visakhapatnam for their season opener against Patna Pirates on 2nd September 2025.

Nitin Rawal, captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers, said, “It feels like coming full circle for me. I started my PKL journey as a young player with Jaipur Pink Panthers, and today, to lead this team as captain is an incredible honor. We have a young, energetic squad, and I am confident we will give our best to make our fans proud.”

Reza Mirbagheri, vice-captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers, said, “Jaipur Pink Panthers has been my home since Season 9, and being trusted with the vice-captaincy is a matter of pride for me. I look forward to working closely with Nitin and the team to bring out our best on the mat and continue the Panther spirit.”

Head coach Narender Redhu said, “Nitin and Reza complement each other well as leaders. Nitin understands the culture of this franchise deeply, and Reza has been the backbone of our defense since our championship season. Together, they bring balance, maturity, and energy; qualities we need for a successful season.”

--IANS

hs/