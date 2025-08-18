PKL 12: Jaideep Dahiya to lead Haryana Steelers, Rahul Sethpal named vice-captain

New Delhi: Reigning champions of Pro Kabaddi League Haryana have announced Jaideep Dahiya as captain and Rahul Sethpal as vice-captain for the upcoming season 12.

Together with head coach Manpreet Singh, Jaideep and Rahul will work on building a winning strategy to defend the title and bring glory to the Dhaakad Boys, once again.

“Kabaddi is a game that demands unity and quick decision-making, and both Jaideep and Rahul bring those qualities to the mat. Both have been essential to our success last season, on and off the mat. Their discipline, consistency and exceptional performances inspired the squad and set the benchmark on how we want to tackle this season. With new vigour and focus, the Dhaakad Boys are back this season - we are confident to defend our title and lifting the trophy again," said coach Manpreet.

With a mix of seasoned stars and emerging talent, the Haryana Steelers are all set to bring edge-of-the-seat kabaddi action to fans once again, staying true to their fearless, fighting identity.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, "Jaideep’s exceptional leadership as captain has shaped the team’s spirit and direction and his ability to inspire those around him is truly invaluable. Alongside Rahul as vice-captain, their partnership ensures the squad operates as a united, cohesive group. With Coach Manpreet Singh at the helm, I am confident the Steelers are poised for another remarkable season and ready to chase more success.”

Complete Squad of Haryana Steelers for PKL 2025

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare, Vinay Tevathia, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Mayank Saini, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Ritik Gurjar, Zubair Malik, Hardeep Kandola, Ankit Dhull, Sachin Dahiya, N Manikandan

All-rounders: Ashish Narwal, Sahil Narwal

