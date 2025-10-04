PKL 12: If Dabang Delhi K.C. maintain this form, they are strong contenders for title, says Rishank Devadiga

Pune, Oct 4 (IANS) The day four of Kabaddi Premier League season 12’s ‘Revenge Week’ produced two dominant performances, with Dabang Delhi K.C. overpowering UP Yoddhas 43-26 and Tamil Thalaivas cruising past Haryana Steelers 45-33.

Reflecting on the day’s action Rishank Devadiga praised Delhi’s composure, Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Arjun Deshwal’s explosive second-half display, and also dissected UP Yoddhas’ recurring raiding struggles.

Devadiga was effusive in his praise for Dabang Delhi K.C., who climbed to the top of the points table after another clinical outing. “Dabang Delhi performed like true champions. If they maintain this form, they are strong contenders for the title. Their game showed maturity, with very few mistakes. Credit goes to Ashu Malik and the raiding squad, who covered for any weaknesses. The way Ashu dominated was remarkable. Despite concerns about his head-to-head with UP Yoddhas’ Sumit, Ashu unsettled the defense from the start. This disruption scattered the team, allowing Ashu to capitalize and deliver an extraordinary performance,” he said.

While Delhi asserted their dominance, it was Arjun Deshwal’s heroics for Tamil Thalaivas that stole the spotlight in the second fixture. After a quiet start with just three raid points in the first half, Deshwal erupted in the second half, collecting 19 raid points, including multiple super raids, to inspire a 12-point win for the Thalaivas. “We were anticipating a revenge, and Tamil Thalaivas delivered. They entered as underdogs since Haryana Steelers had a strong grip on them historically. But with Arjun Deshwal leading from the front as captain, the outcome changed dramatically. This player just needed to find his form, and now that he has, there’s no stopping him. Arjun Deshwal has risen to third place on this season’s raiders’ chart,” Devadiga said.

He further highlighted how Deshwal’s technique and adaptability stood out. “In the early stages, Arjun was successful with deep raids on the right side. His footwork was excellent, moving outward, which helped him succeed. As his confidence grew, he started attacking the left side as well. Though he made some mistakes early on, he adjusted, introduced variations, forced errors from defenders, and executed escapes brilliantly. Arjun Deshwal delivered an outstanding performance.”

Turning his attention to UP Yoddhas, Devadiga pointed out their over-reliance on Gagan Gowda, which continues to hurt the team in crunch moments. “This has been a recurring issue for UP Yoddhas. Gagan Gowda tends to score mostly against the 6-7 defense pairs because of his long legs. He often relies on bonus points and gets fewer touch points. However, we haven’t yet seen a consistent point-scoring raider in UP’s squad, especially against tighter defenses. That’s why UP is often vulnerable to all-out situations,” he noted.

With Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas hitting top gear at the right time, Devadiga believes the competition is heating up, but Dabang Delhi’s consistency and balance make them the team to beat in season 12.

