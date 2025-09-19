PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for defeat in season opener

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) The Telugu Titans produced a statement performance against Tamil Thalaivas, sealing a commanding 43-29 win to avenge their defeat in the opening match of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Friday. Backed by Vijay Malik’s Super 10, the Titans combined attacking flair with defensive discipline to stay ahead throughout at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

The Telugu Titans entered the contest against Tamil Thalaivas with revenge on their minds, determined to overturn the result of their opening clash of the season. Right from the whistle, the Titans looked sharp, building momentum through successful raids and well-coordinated defending. Vijay Malik set the tone with early points, while Bharat added to the tally with smart raids that put the Thalaivas under pressure.

The pressure paid off as the Titans forced an All Out within the first 10 minutes, opening up a strong 13-4 lead. Their raiders were clinical in execution, while the defence held firm to deny Tamil Thalaivas any chance of a comeback. In contrast, the Thalaivas looked tentative, struggling to convert raids into points and conceding costly tackles.

After a difficult start, the Thalaivas found their rhythm in the second quarter, with Arjun leading the fightback. He picked up successive raid points, dismissing Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, and Ankit to keep the scoreboard ticking for his side. Narender too chipped in with a successful raid on Shubham, while Nitesh stood tall in defence with a fine tackle on Bharat.

However, for every positive moment the Thalaivas produced, the Titans struck back almost instantly. Vijay Malik continued to be a thorn in their side, delivering crucial raid points, including a sharp do-or-die effort that brought down Nitesh Kumar and Ronak early in the phase. By halftime, despite the Thalaivas’ spirited comeback, the Titans’ ability to respond kept them comfortably ahead at 22-10.

The third phase of the match saw the Thalaivas continue to pick up points through the efforts of Arjun and Narender, but the Titans refused to let their grip slip. Every time the Thalaivas attempted to claw their way back, the Titans came up with big moments to keep the cushion intact.

Ronak’s Super Tackle on Bharat briefly lifted the Thalaivas’ spirits, but Bharat hit back almost immediately with crucial raid points, while Vijay Malik added to the tally with his all-round brilliance. Even when the Thalaivas managed to execute defensive tackles, the Titans responded with quick raids to stay in control of the contest.

The Titans’ consistency in attack proved to be the defining factor in this phase. Bharat showcased his dominance with a flurry of successful raids, while Vijay Malik continued his excellent form, mixing do-or-die raids with sharp defensive contributions. Chetan Sahu chipped in with steady support, and defenders like Ankit and Avi executed timely tackles to frustrate the Thalaivas.

In the final stretch, the Thalaivas showed great fight as Narender and Arjun led a spirited charge. Arjun produced a brilliant All Out raid, while Narender followed it up with successive successful raids, bringing down the Titans’ defence and keeping the scoreboard moving. The duo combined well, finding gaps in the opposition and briefly lifting the Thalaivas’ hopes of closing the gap.

However, despite their late surge, the Thalaivas were unable to bridge the deficit as the Titans kept things under control. With Vijay Malik and Bharat having done the heavy lifting earlier, the Titans’ defence held firm in the closing minutes, denying the Thalaivas any chance of a dramatic turnaround.

The visitors maintained their composure under pressure, ensuring their lead never looked truly threatened. In the end, despite Narender and Arjun’s commendable efforts, the Thalaivas fell short as the Titans wrapped up a convincing 14-point victory.

