PKL 12: Belief in the team is strong that we'll reach our full potential, says Bengal Warriorz coach Naveen

Visakhapatnam, Sep 2 (IANS) Fresh off a commanding win over defending champions Haryana Steelers, the Bengal Warriorz are all set to face a challenging test against Puneri Paltan in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 fixture on Wednesday.

After their 54-44 victory in the last game, the Warriorz dove straight back into training to focus on their next match. While talking about the environment in the dressing room, Coach Naveen Kumar said, “After the win, the players were hyped up but we have calmed them down as they now focus on our next target. Our training sessions have been very good and the energy within the squad is positive. We worked on combinations and discussed the weaknesses we want to correct.”

Coach Naveen Kumar also commented on the Warriorz mentality he has instilled in all the players and the impact it's going to have over the course of the season. Naveen Kumar said, “Our mentality is very strong. Since we have a young squad, instilling a Warrior mindset to not fear any opponent and be completely focused and disciplined is very important. It is going to be a long and tough season, but the belief in the team is strong that we will reach our full potential.”

This is Naveen Kumar’s first season with the team and he credited the Bengal Warriorz management and support staff for their complete support so far in his tenure. “The Bengal Warriorz management has given me the complete freedom to make decisions and has ensured that all the requirements of the team are met. They have supported me in all ways and together we are working on the progress of our players.”

Last season, the two sides met twice, with Bengal Warriorz coming away with one tie and one defeat. However, with a young and revamped squad with star raider Devank Dalal leading the team and Nitesh Kumar as the defence captain, coach Naveen Kumar is confident ahead of the important fixture. “Puneri Paltan is a very good side with a strong record. Their defense was impressive last season and they have a set-squad which has further been strengthened with the addition of Aslam Inamdar. They are a tough opponent, but our team is young and highly motivated. Our players are working extremely hard and our performance should be good,” he concluded.

