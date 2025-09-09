PKL 12: Ashu Malik's 16 points helps Dabang Delhi remain undefeated

Visakhapatnam, Sep 9 (IANS) A comfortable 45-34 win for the Dabang Delhi K.C. over Bengal Warriorz took them to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 table on Tuesday night. It was a complete performance from Ashu Malik and his men, with the star raider scoring 16 points, ably supported by Ajinkya Pawar’s all-round performance, in what was their fourth straight win at the Vishwanadh Sport Club in Vizag.

In a surprise twist, it was Neeraj Narwal who started on the front foot for Dabang Delhi ahead of their star, Ashu Malik. A multi-point raid from him sent Parteek and Mayur Kadam off the mat, with Ashu joining the act after Parteek was successfully dismissed once again.

Dabang Delhi’s strong start was cancelled out by Dhaakad Devank Dalal, who dismissed Surjeet Singh on two separate occasions. A Super Raid from Ajinkya removed Parteek, Ashish Malik and Vishwas S, but Devank once again shone with two successful raids. As a result, what started as a tight contest saw the scores at 10-9 going into the Time-Out.

The scores were levelled when another successful raid from Devank got the better of Saurabh Nandal. But Ajinkya turned from raider to defender, trapping the Warriorz skipper for a Super Tackle. This brought Fazel Atrachali back on the mat, and the Iranian ace immediately struck with an ankle hold to dismiss Vishwas S for his first point of the night.

On the Do-or-Die raid, Ajinkya shone yet again with a multi-point effort that claimed Nitesh Kumar and Parteek. The ALL OUT was inflicted on the Bengal Warriorz in the 4th minute, giving the Season 8 champions a 10-point lead. That margin was trimmed to nine when Devank dismissed Surjeet once more, as the first half ended with the scoreline reading 23-14.

Another touch point on Surjeet Singh completed Devank Dalal’s fourth straight Super 10 in Season 12, though he was finally brought down by the veteran star. Soon after, Agent Ashu also notched up his fourth straight Super 10 with a touch point on Ashish.

Just as the Warriorz were beginning to creep back into the game, a Super Tackle on Devank followed by a Super Raid from Neeraj stretched Dabang Delhi’s lead to 11 points. Moments before the second Time-Out, Ajinkya added his third tackle point of the night, with the scoreboard reading 34-22.

A second ALL OUT was inflicted on the Warriorz after an unforced error and a touch point for Ashu, stretching Dabang Delhi’s lead to 15 points. Parteek managed a tackle on Ajinkya for a consolation, but the Dabang Delhi defenders responded immediately by trapping Manprit Pardeep in the very next raid.

The match wrapped up with an 11-point cushion, sealed by a high-flying move from Ashu Malik in a Do-or-Die raid during the dying minutes. With Ashu leading the charge and the defensive unit contributing 11 points, it was a complete performance from the Season 8 PKL champions, who closed out the contest 45-34.

--IANS

hs/