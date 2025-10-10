PKL 12: Ajit, Sandeep, and Sunil star as U Mumba beat Bengal Warriorz

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Super 10s from Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep, and seven points for Sunil Kumar led U Mumba to an emphatic 48-29 win over the Bengal Warriorz in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Friday.

It was a historic day for Devank Dalal in the final match of the Chennai leg, who became the fastest to 500 raid points in the PKL, but his 12th straight Super 10 was negated as he did not get any support from his teammates.

U Mumba made a strong start in their clash as their raiding duo of Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep looked sharp from the outset, consistently breaching the Warriorz defence to build an early five-point cushion. The defensive unit, led by Sunil and Zafardanesh, complemented the attack well, keeping the Warriorz raiders under pressure and forcing errors at crucial moments.

The biggest highlight in the early phase was Devank’s historic milestone — he became the fastest player to reach 500 raid points in PKL history. However, despite Devank’s individual brilliance and a few spirited raids from Himanshu Narwal, the Warriorz struggled to find rhythm against U Mumba’s compact setup.

U Mumba maintained their dominance through the first half, steadily consolidating on their early lead. Ajit led the charge, ably supported by Sandeep, as U Mumba’s attack kept their opponents on the back foot. Their defence, anchored by Sunil Kumar, stayed compact and disciplined. The highlight came when Zafardanesh’s timely tackle on Manjeet resulted in an All Out, pushing U Mumba ahead.

For the Warriorz, Devank continued to be the lone bright spark, adding crucial raid points and showing his class after crossing the 500-raid-point milestone. Himanshu Narwal offered brief support, but the defence faltered against U Mumba’s assault. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led Bengal Warriorz 24–13.

U Mumba carried their first-half momentum into the second, tightening their grip on the contest. A defining moment came when Sunil’s perfectly timed tackle on Vishwas S. produced another All Out, extending U Mumba’s advantage. Their all-round dominance reflected a side playing with rhythm and confidence.

Devank and Himanshu Narwal showed flashes of resistance with a few spirited raids, but they struggled to find sustained momentum. Manjeet’s Super Tackle briefly lifted the team, yet U Mumba’s defence quickly reasserted control. Bengal’s defence lacked coordination, allowing U Mumba to dictate tempo and territory.

U Mumba finished the match with authority, tightening their hold in the final 10 minutes to complete a commanding win. Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep continued to raid with precision, keeping Bengal’s defence under constant pressure. Their calm, disciplined play ensured U Mumba never lost control as they coasted towards victory.

For the Warriorz, Devank fought hard till the end. Himanshu Narwal and Manjeet added brief sparks of resistance, but U Mumba’s defence remained rock-solid. Bengal’s defensive lapses and inability to contain the opposition’s raiders proved costly in the closing stages. At full time, U Mumba beat Bengal Warriorz 48–29, sealing a dominant and well-deserved win.

