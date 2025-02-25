PKL 11’s Top Raider Devank Dalal Reflects on Army’s Role in His Kabaddi Journey

Cuttack: Patna Pirates and Services' star raider Devank Dalal emerged as one of Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) most electrifying talents in Season 11, finishing as the league's top raider with 301 raid points and 18 Super 10s to his name.

Backing up these credentials, he was also recently crowned the 'Best Player' in the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship. Devank led the Services team to victory in the championship finals held at Cuttack's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where they overcame Railways in a nail-biting contest.

"I first started by watching kabaddi. I was inspired by watching Pardeep Narwal play," Dalal recalled as quoted by a press release. His early sports journey included stints in football and cricket before finding his true calling in kabaddi after tenth grade.

The turning point in Dalal's career came with his entry into the armed forces. "When I joined the army, I realized that yes, I could play," he said. This realization sparked a journey that would see him rise through the ranks of Indian kabaddi, eventually leading to his selection for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, before he moved to the Patna Pirates ahead of PKL Season 11.

His selection for the Patna Pirates marked a moment of celebration in his village. "There was a different feeling at home. My family and villagers were happy that I was selected for the Patna team. People distributed laddoos and rasgullas in the village," he reminisced.

The 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship showcased Dalal's exceptional talent on a national stage. The tournament, featuring top state and institutional teams from across India, culminated in a heart-stopping finale where Services faced off against a formidable Railways squad. The match ended in a 30-30 deadlock, forcing a suspenseful tie-breaker where Services ultimately prevailed 6-4, with Dalal playing a pivotal role in securing crucial raid points during the pressure situation.

In the PKL, his journey with Patna Pirates has been equally impressive. In Season 11, he emerged as the league's best raider with an outstanding 301 raid points, including 18 Super 10s, leading his team to the finals, where they faced a tough 32-23 defeat against the Haryana Steelers.

Speaking about his growth in the sport, Dalal emphasized the importance of continuous learning and team spirit. "We used to practice together, play together. When you have your own people, there's trust," he explained. This philosophy has been crucial to his success, as evidenced by his remarkable performances.

The young raider's humility shines through when discussing his achievements. "In our team, there's nothing like main raider. All the attackers raid equally. Our partnership (with Ayan Lohchab) works well," he said, reflecting on his team dynamics.

Looking ahead, Dalal remains focused on continuous improvement and team success. His technical understanding of the sport is profound: "Wherever I raid - whether it's in six, four, or five - movement and stopping make a difference. If I stop my movement, I get caught quickly, and if I don't move, points come easily," he concluded, looking forward to his future in the sport with an eye on becoming the best raider in the game. (ANI)