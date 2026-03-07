Pink-ball Test: Hamilton, Sutherland star as India stare at huge loss against Australia

Perth, March 7 (IANS) Lucy Hamilton and Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball yet again as Australia tightened their grip on the one-off Pink-ball Test against India, as the visitors closed the second day with 105/6 in 29 overs and trail the hosts by 20 runs at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday.

It was a day where Annabel was once again the standout performer -she followed up her fourth Test century with two wickets in the final session to cap a dominant all-round display. Her 129 off 171 balls was a masterclass in patience and control, along with crisp stroke-play and unflappable temperament.

Supported by Ellyse Perry’s composed 76, Annabel carried Australia to 323 in 90.4 overs, as the hosts grabbed a 125-run lead, with India pacer Sayali Satghare picking 4-50 on debut. Just like in the first innings, Lucy made her mark again by producing a decisive spell under lights to pick 3-32, while Darcie Brown chipped in with one scalp to keep the pressure relentlessly.

India’s batting faltered under the weight of scoreboard pressure and disciplined bowling. Loose strokes and poor shot selection undermined their reply, with the top order unable to withstand the probing lines of Australia’s seamers. Only Pratika Rawal offered real resistance by being unbeaten on 43 at stumps, while Sneh Rana was not out on 14.

But with little support from the rest of the lineup, India remain in a precarious position, still trailing by 20 runs with only four wickets in hand. As of now, Australia are on course for a clinical victory that would mark a fitting farewell for their captain Alyssa Healy.

The final session began with Sayali having Alana King caught by cover diving to her left, before Lucy lobbed off her to give mid-wicket a simple catch, as India took only 16 balls to wrap up Australia’s first innings.

India’s second innings began on a horrendous note as Darcie Brown rattled Smriti Mandhana’s middle stump. Lucy then dismissed Shafali Verma, who edged away from her body and gave a regulation catch behind the stumps. Lucy struck again in her next spell as Jemimah Rodrigues’ mistimed scoop was caught by leg gully.

Annabel joined the wicket-taking act by claiming Harmanpreet Kaur with a sharp catch at second slip after the India captain had briefly threatened to counter-attack with a pair of boundaries. India’s middle order crumbled further as Deepti Sharma was castled through the gate by Lucy, who followed it up by having Richa Ghosh caught behind after a successful review.

That double strike reduced India to 82/6, but Pratika stood firm amid the collapse by compiling a gritty 43 not out off 84 balls with six boundaries. She found some support from Sneh, as the pair took India to safety till stumps arrived.

With Australia already in control, India face an uphill battle to avoid defeat. Their hopes rest on Pratika and Sneh to extend the fight, but Australia will be eyeing a swift finish to get a commanding victory.

Brief scores:

India 198 and 105/6 in 29 overs (Pratika Rawal 43 not out, Sneh Rana 14 not out; Lucy Hamilton 3-32, Annabel Sutherland 2-15) trail Australia 323 all out in 90.4 overs (Annabel Sutherland 129, Ellyse Perry 76; Sayali Satghare 4-50, Deepti Sharma 2-67) by 20 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/