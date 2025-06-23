Pick your +1: Sindhu urges citizens to join 'Let's Move' initiative on Olympic Day

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu shared her joy on Olympic Day by urging citizens to be part of the 'Let’s Move?' campaign, by inviting a "+1" to walk, run, dance, skip or move with them.

'Let’s Move?' is the theme of this year’s Olympic Day, scheduled every year on June 23, the global celebration of sport and encouraging people to be physically active to commemorate the founding of the modern Olympic Games in 1894 on this day.

"My journey as an athlete has taught me that movement brings immense joy. This Olympic Day, I want to share that joy with you! Pick your +1 - someone you want to inspire, someone who inspires you – and let's get moving together," Sindhu posted on X.

Under the theme 'Let’s Move', people everywhere are being encouraged to invite a “+1” to walk, run, dance, skip and move with them. People can simply ask a friend to join their team or workout, use specially created “Let’s Move?” digital tools, and share their moves socially @Olympics #LetsMove.

'Let's Move' is an initiative launched in 2023 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a simple yet powerful goal: to inspire more people to get active through sport and everyday movement. Tapping into the energy and influence of Olympic athletes, the Let’s Move campaign is a reminder of how sport can bring us together and make a difference, not just in fitness but in our overall well-being.

In another post, Sindhu celebrated Olympic Day with her Olympic achievements. "There’s nothing bigger than this. This isn’t just sport — it’s my land, my blood, my sweat, and my tears. Grateful to have represented India at the highest level," she shared with a collage of her Olympic medal moments from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Sindhu made history by winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, becoming the first Indian female to win an Olympic silver in badminton. Sindhu stepped onto the podium at the Olympic Games once again when she bagged bronze in Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The ace shuttler also wrote her name into the history books by winning the world title in 2019, becoming the first player from India to top the podium at world championships in badminton.

