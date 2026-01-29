PGTI Tour: Shubham Jaglan storms ahead with a 69 in round three of Final Qualifying Stage

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan of India, a two-time runner-up on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) last season, shot the day’s best score of three-under 69 to storm into a one-shot lead at a total of four-under 212 after round three of the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026 being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Gurugram-based Shubham (72-71-69), who played professional golf in the United States last year before making his debut on the PGTI in November, moved up one spot from his overnight tied for second place as a result of his 69, one of only two under-par scores registered on Thursday amid windy conditions.

Round two leader Jhared Hack (70-70-73) of the USA carded a 73 in the third round to end the day in second position at three-under 213.

The Indian trio consisting of 16-year-old Kartik Singh (75), Jujhar Singh (74), and Rohit Baisoya (76) occupied tied third place at four-over 220.

Former India No. 1 junior Shubham Jaglan, who was three shots off the lead at the start of the day, struggled to find the greens on his first five holes, where his chipping and putting were the saving grace and helped him make good par-saves. Jaglan’s game took off from the seventh hole onwards as he picked up four birdies against a lone bogey from there on, thanks to his top-class tee shots and putting.

Shubham, playing the PGTI Q School for the first time, said, “My good performances on PGTI last year have given me a lot of confidence and momentum heading into this week’s Final Stage of Qualifying. My game is in great shape, and my swing feels good. Looking ahead to the final round, I want to keep doing what I’m doing at the moment. Importantly, I’ve stayed very patient through the week and have not let bad shots and bad swings affect me too much. A top performance this week would be the ideal start to the season.”

At the end of round four, the top 47 players will earn their full cards for the 2026 PGTI season.

