PGTI Tour 2026: Saptak Talwar secures victory in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) Saptak Talwar secured victory at the DP World PGTI’s Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship 2026 courtesy his solid final round performance of two-under 70 in the US$300,000 (INR 2.7 crore) event that ended in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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The 27-year-old Saptak (68-71-69-70), the overnight joint leader, totaled 10-under 278 for the week to triumph by two shots at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad. Saptak’s second professional win earned him a prize money cheque worth US$48,000 (INR 43,20,000) that propelled him from 44th place to first position in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

Talwar, who hails from the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort, Greater Noida, now leads the DP World PGTI’s merit list with season’s earnings of INR 46,00,200.

Austria’s Christoph Bleier (69-70-72-69), who was overnight tied seventh and three off the lead, came up with a last round of three-under 69 to finish runner-up at eight-under 280.

Veer Ahlawat and teenager Kartik Singh shot last round scores of two-under 70 to finish tied third at seven-under 281. Frenchman Clement Sordet took fifth place at six-under 282 while overnight joint leader Dhruv Sheoran ended the week in tied sixth place at five-under 283.

Talwar, who enjoyed a one-shot joint lead along with Dhruv Sheoran after round three, made gradual progression for the fourth day running. Saptak made the Par-5s count by finding the greens in two and following that up with two-putts on the fifth and eighth.

Talwar had a hiccup when he found the water on the ninth and dropped a bogey. However, he emerged as a top contender when he made a great up and down for birdie on the Par-5 14th. Saptak was in control through the last round, even as all his nearest rivals had mixed fortunes on day four.

Talwar, who last played at Kalhaar in 2023, said, “After my birdie on the 14th and par on the 15th, I was quite confident. The best aspect of my game was keeping the errors out as I dropped just four bogeys through the tournament on a course that was very challenging.

“I had been playing well on the HotelPlanner Tour last year and was in contention a few times, but couldn’t put together four good rounds. Playing in tough conditions overseas on the HotelPlanner Tour has made me a complete player, and my ball control has also improved. The international exposure has been invaluable. All of that has contributed to helping raise my game, which finally led to my win,” added Talwar, who won his maiden title on the DP World PGTI last year.

Ahmedabad-based Dhruv Suri finished 61st at 18-over 306.

--IANS

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