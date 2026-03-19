PGTI Open: Wallin, Khan, and Friedrichsen share lead on day one

Nuh (Haryana), March 19 (IANS) Adam Wallin, Rashid Khan, and Sebastian Friedrichsen share a one-stroke lead following the first day of the DP World PGTI Open.

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Swede Wallin and Khan from India, among the early starters at Classic Golf & Country Club, both signed for six under par opening rounds of 66, while Friedrichsen joined the leaders late in the day after firing four birdies and an eagle through 12 holes before play was suspended due to bad light.

Wallin, embarking on his first full HotelPlanner Tour season, mixed five birdies with one bogey before closing his round out with an eagle on the par five 18th, and the 24-year-old, who won three times on the Nordic Golf League last year, was pleased with his effort.

“I had a bit of a slow start,” he said. “I played okay on the front nine. I didn’t hole a few of my putts, but I got it going on the back nine and had a really good final stretch.

“I made easy birdies on 12 and 14 and hit a great shot into the par five 16th and finished off with a nice three iron to five feet on the last for eagle”.

Khan, who placed inside the top 30 at last week’s Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship, matched Wallin’s score following a round that included six birdies, an eagle, and two dropped shots.

The 35-year-old finished in a tie for 11th at Classic Golf and Country Club 12 months ago and is looking to continue his positive form on home soil. “I’m really happy,” he said. “I started well, made birdie on the second hole and again on the sixth.

“I was hitting it everywhere today, but somehow, I was making the greens from there. I’ve been putting well for the last three weeks, and I’m trying to give myself some birdie putts. This golf course requires some good putting and some good tee shots, especially on the front nine.

“My game is getting back on track, and that’s why I’m enjoying my golf right now. I’m really struggling with my driver, but I’m managing the scores now,” he said.

Irishman Conor Purcell, South African Yurav Premlall, Spaniard Albert Boneta, and Austrian Lukas Nemecz all share fourth on five under par.

Joint leader Friedrichsen will return to the course for a 6:50 am tee time to complete his first round before the second round gets underway at 7:20 am local time, with Wallin teeing off longside Premlall and Honey Baisoya at 12:45 pm. Khan will tee off at 1:45 pm alongside Purcell and Nemecz.

--IANS

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