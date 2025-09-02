PGTI NEXGEN: Vinay Kumar and Lakshya Nagar shoot scores of four-under to hold joint lead

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi’s Vinay Kumar Yadav and Noida’s Lakshya Nagar shot scores of four-under 68 to hold the joint lead in round one of the sixth event of the PGTI NEXGEN season being played at the Patna Golf Club.

Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal carded a two-under 70 to be placed third.

The Patna Golf Estate is a par-72 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

Vinay Kumar Yadav made two birdies on the front-nine thanks to a couple of quality chip-putts and then went on to add two more birdies on the back-nine with courtesy another top-class chip-putt and an outstanding drive on the Par-4 14th that found the green.

Vinay, who is employed with the Indian Railways, said, “I played some solid golf today as I hit most of the fairways and greens. I made a lot of good chip-putts today. I’ve been feeling good about my putting off late and today I converted putts at crucial moments.

“I’ve played a lot of Inter-Railways events at the Patna Golf Club in the past. So, I am a little more familiar with this course as compared to many other players in this field who may be playing at this venue for the first time. That local knowledge really helped me today. Good putting will hold the key here.”

Lakshya Nagar, the joint leader along with Vinay Kumar Yadav, put together seven birdies and three bogeys during his round of 68.

Md Nawab was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he returned a 75 to be tied 16th.

--IANS

hs/