PGTI NexGen 2026: Chahal, Raghuvanshi, Santosh Kumar in joint three-way lead on Day One

Faridabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, Vipin Raghuvanshi, and Santosh Kumar were in a joint three-way lead after Round One of the PGTI NexGen 2026, being played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad on Tuesday.

Read More

The three players shot scores of three-under 69 to hold the joint lead at the PGTI NexGen season-opener on Tuesday. The quartet of Ramesh Kumar, Divesh Rana, Lakshya Nagar, and Pranav Kaul was one shot off the lead in tied fourth position.

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal scored an eagle, four birdies, and three bogeys while Vipin Raghuvanshi made an eagle, two birdies, and a bogey. Santosh Kumar drained an eagle, three birdies, and two bogeys at the INR 25 lakh event.

The 54-hole event features a field of 72. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of Round Two on Wednesday.

The NexGen Tour was launched by the PGTI last year with the objective of providing equal playing opportunities to all professional golfers of India and to increase the bench strength in Indian golf, which in turn increases competition and the level of golf. The NexGen also aims to take professional golf to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, thus expanding the reach of the sport within the country.

The 2026 PGTI Qualifying School participants are eligible to play on the NexGen Tour in 2026. The winner of this year’s NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (DP World PGTI) for the 2027 season.

The NexGen 2026 season got underway with the first event at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad. The field in the season-opener will feature a total of 72 players.

The second event of the season will be the DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026, which will be played from March 3–5 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur. The next three NexGen events of the season will be played at Lucknow Golf Club (March 10–12), Golden Greens Golf & Country Club, Gurugram (March 17–19), and Patna Golf Club (March 24–26).

The prize purse for each NexGen event has been increased from INR 20 lakh to INR 25 lakh this season.

--IANS

bsk/