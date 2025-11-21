PGA Tour: Rough start for Sahith Theegala in first Fall Season event

St. Simons Island, Nov 21 (IANS) Sahith Theegala had a rough opening day at the RSM Classic, the last Fall Season event on the PGA Tour. Theegala, who lost a good part of the year due to injury, shot an even par 70 and was way down in tied-125th place after the first day at the Plantation Course at Sea Island.

Starting on the tenth in the event being played over two courses -- at the Plantation Course and the Seaside course, the Indian-American had just one birdie on the seventh, which was his 16th hole, and gave that away with a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for 59 on a calm day of low scoring. He settled for a share of the course record on the Seaside Course at Sea Island, posting a 10-under 60 at The RSM Classic.

Davis Thompson, the son of tournament director Todd Thompson, and Rico Hoey also were 10 under, each with a 62 at the Plantation Course used for the opening two rounds. Andrew Putnam was in sight of a sub-60 round until he closed with two pars for a 9-under 61 on the Seaside course.

Joining him at 9-under 61 was Andrew Novak, playing for the first time since the TOUR Championship in late August and the first time since becoming a father.

The Seaside typically is a stronger test because of the wind coming off the water. Except on this day, there was no wind and exceptionally warm weather, ideal for low scores.

Ghim came in at No. 125, so this was the start he needed. He's not sure how high he has to finish to get into the top 100, and he's not sure he wants to know.

Johnny Keefer (65) at T-23, who led the Korn Ferry Tour this year to secure his card, came into the week at No. 50 in the world ranking and could use a big week in a bid to get into the Masters. He overcame a rugged start with seven birdies on his last 10 holes for a 65 at Seaside.

--IANS

bsk/