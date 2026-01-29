People’s Armwrestling Federation of India gets Paralympic Committee of India affiliation

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) has received official affiliation from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The affiliation represents a major step forward for para-armwrestling in India, strengthening its pathway towards structured competition, athlete development, and long-term inclusion in the global Paralympic ecosystem.

Armwrestling has already gained important international momentum, having been included in the recent Asian Youth Para Games 2025 in Dubai. It is also one of the few sports where Para athletes are included in the main competition. Building on this progress, PAFI now looks ahead to the sport’s inclusion in the Asian Para Games and the Asian Games.

The affiliation with the Paralympic Committee of India further strengthens these efforts, bringing Para-Armwrestling closer to its long-term goal of being included in the Paralympic Games and offering Indian athletes a pathway to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) on receiving official recognition from the Paralympic Committee of India. This recognition stands as a powerful affirmation of PAFI’s sustained efforts to promote and grow the sport of armwrestling for para athletes while providing them a credible, competitive platform and treating them on par with able-bodied athletes. It reflects the federation’s commitment to inclusivity, structured development, and excellence, and marks an important step in strengthening India’s presence in armwrestling at both national and international levels.”

In India, PAFI and Pro Panja League have shown dedicated support to para athletes with special categories integrated in the league and across state championships. The Pro Panja League has ensured inclusivity by bringing male, female, and para athletes to compete on the same platform, with para athletes paid equally based on their rankings, in line with all other athletes.”

Together, PAFI and the Pro Panja League have played a crucial role in creating a sustainable ecosystem for Para-Armwrestlers, providing them structured tournaments, visibility, and professional opportunities and have ensured the domestic competitions match international standards

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), and Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, stated, “We are deeply honoured to receive official recognition from the Paralympic Committee of India as the official governing body for armwrestling in India. This milestone is not just an achievement for PAFI, but a validation of our unwavering commitment to transparent governance, athlete welfare, and inclusive growth. It strengthens our resolve to create fair opportunities and a clear pathway for Indian armwrestlers to represent the nation with pride at national and international platforms.”

