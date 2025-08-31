'Pedal towards a self-reliant India', Mansukh Mandaviya joins ‘Fit India – Sundays on Cycle’

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday participated in the special National Sports Day edition of ‘Fit India – Sundays on Cycle’, a nationwide initiative to promote fitness, healthy living, and community participation through cycling.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation across the country, reflecting the growing momentum of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering during the event, Mandaviya said, “On the occasion of National Sports Day, a three-day National Sports Festival is being celebrated. On the first day, lakhs of people across the country gathered in playgrounds for an hour to promote the message of sports. On the second day, sports conclaves were organised at over 200 locations nationwide. On the third day, the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event is being organised at over 10,000 locations across the country.”

He later posted on his X handle, writing, "No engine, no noise, Pedal towards a self-reliant India... Kartavya Path."

The ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, part of the broader Fit India Movement, encourages citizens to incorporate cycling into their daily lives as a simple yet effective way to stay healthy and reduce environmental impact.

This special edition was aligned with the larger celebrations to honour the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Indian badminton player Trupti Murgunde, who also participated in the event, praised the atmosphere and the initiative, saying: “Today’s atmosphere was truly amazing, filled with vibrancy and enthusiasm. People of all age groups came together on a Sunday morning... It is a fantastic initiative, and I would like to thank our PM Modi for launching Fit India.”

The event saw a massive turnout of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, students, and citizens from all walks of life cycling together to promote the message of a fitter, healthier India.

The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, continues to grow as a people-led campaign, making fitness a national priority and lifestyle choice for millions.

