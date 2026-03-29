Peace, prosperity & enabling conditions made J&K a world class destination: L-G Sinha

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Sunday that peace, prosperity and enabling conditions have made the Union Territory a destination for world class events.

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L-G Sinha said that the Jammu Marathon symbolises the profound transformation which Jammu and Kashmir has embraced since 2019.

"Peace, prosperity and enabling conditions have made the Union Territory a destination for world-class events. Its dream realised at last, as after seven decades, Jammu and Kashmir claims its rightful place on the global stage," he added.

He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of Jammu Marathon at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

The first-ever International Half Marathon in Jammu, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department, featuring 21 km, 10 km and 5 km race categories, witnessed the participation of more than 3,000 runners from across the country and abroad.

Terming the Jammu Marathon as a historic milestone, the L-G said that Jammu has firmly established itself on the global running map.

He added that the success of the mega event promises a surge in tourism to the enchanting city of Jammu, benefiting trade and businesses and heralding an era of comprehensive development.

"I see the marathon as the one event where runners don't worry about trophies, rankings, or medals. They just think about the next step. And that's the biggest lesson from a marathon. Jammu and Kashmir itself embodies this principle. Since 2019, we have advanced one step at a time, crafting a new identity for this Union Territory."

"We have transformed it into a hub of peace and prosperity, now capable of hosting international marathons, cricket tournaments, and even international events," L-G Sinha said.

He recalled that when the Union government first conceived the Kashmir Marathon in December 2023 meeting, the goal wasn't just to organise a race, but it envisioned a new Jammu and Kashmir announcing its arrival on the global sporting stage.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu and Kashmir is now showcasing its boundless tourism potential on the world map," the L-G added.

He said that long-awaited dreams and aspirations are becoming a reality.

"Through Jammu Marathon, the participants have not only discovered new experiences within themselves but also witnessed the profound changes sweeping Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said that furled by the citizens' unyielding resolve, Jammu and Kashmir is setting new benchmarks in development.

"The renewed resolve taking root in our sporting arena. I am especially delighted that, in pursuit of Fit India, we are also igniting a new sporting revolution in Jammu and Kashmir," L-G Sinha added.

Satish Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Youth Services and Sports; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Ashish Chandra Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; and senior officials of civil and police administration were present.

Film actors Milind Soman and Gul Panag; prominent citizens, sportspersons and youth in large number also attended the felicitation ceremony.

--IANS

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