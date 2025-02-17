PCB Launches 2025 Champions Trophy at Lahore Fort Ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand Opener

Lahore: The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was officially launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the opening ceremony of the mega event at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort on Sunday, as per the ICC.

The Curtain Raiser event has successfully dialled up anticipation ahead of the tournament opener on February 19 between host nation Pakistan and fellow title contenders New Zealand.

Organisers lit Lahore Fort in all its glory, presenting a spectacular sight as a sign of what's coming right through the first Champions Trophy event since 2017.

It is hosts Pakistan that will look to defend their crown, having claimed the 2017 edition of the tournament in the United Kingdom.

Members of the trophy-winning squad from 2017 played a central role at the Curtain Raiser at Lahore Fort, helping ignite some great memories. That Pakistan team beat India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval, London.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair Mohsin Naqvi confirmed how ready and excited Pakistan is to host what is the first Champions Trophy tournament in eight years, labelling it a 'momentous occasion' for the nation and their cricket-adoring people.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will return to Pakistan for the first time in 29 years. This tournament is more than just cricket; it is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's hospitality and passion," Naqvi said at the Curtain Raiser event as quoted by the ICC.

Lahore Fort was carefully hand-picked as a perfectly symbolic location to officially light the torch for the tournament.

"The significance of the venue (it) not only represents Pakistan's rich cultural heritage but also underscores the deep-rooted legacy of cricket in the nation. This is your moment to fill the stadiums," Naqvi continued, addressing the Pakistan fans who have been patiently waiting for an ICC event to return.

Pakistan has been grouped with New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh, while Australia, England, South Africa, and tournament debutants Afghanistan are on the other side of the draw.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)