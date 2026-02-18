PCA to organise Punjab Premier League; Abhishek, Gill & Arshdeep set to feature as marquee players

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will organise the Punjab Premier League (PPL) in June 2026. Punjab’s domestic T20 cricket league will now be played under a new name and a new format.

"Munsey was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Munsey’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident took place at the end of the 10th over of Scotland’s innings, when Munsey flung his helmet onto the advertising boards while walking back to the dressing room after his dismissal.

"Munsey admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

"On-field umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Alex Wharf, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge," it added.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Munsey scored just 134 runs in four innings in the ongoing World Cup. He had a poor start against the West Indies, where the opener hit just 19 runs; however, he got back to his best in the next match, scoring 84 runs against Nepal. Munsey could not continue the momentum, as he scored just 4 and 27 runs in the next two matches.

Meanwhile, Scotland have been eliminated from the tournament after registering just one win in their four group stage matches. They remained in third place in Group C due to a better net run rate than the other teams.

