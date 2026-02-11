Paromita retains lead, Uma a stroke behind in BPGC Ladies Amateur Open

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Overnight leader Paromita Mukherjee of Bengaluru continued her good form to finish the second day at the top of the leaderboard with a two-day score of 161 in the 14th WIGA BPGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

However, her lead was whittled down to just one stroke by Mumbai’s Uma Menon, who is placed second at 162 and Paromita, the current AVT Tour’s top-ranked golfer, will need to keep her nerves and stave off the challenge from Uma on the final day. A creditable round from senior player Anita Punamiya saw her climb to third place with a score of 166.

Junior star Vaani Menon continued her good run and is leading in the Silver category with a combined score of 171, closely followed by a senior player, Rajeshwari Agarwal, at 172.

The tournament reflects the continued commitment and dedicated efforts of the BPGC Ladies Section, whose meticulous planning and passion for the sport have helped create a premier platform for women golfers to showcase their talent.

Earlier in the first round, Paromita emerged as the early leader with a score of 78, followed closely by Mumbai’s Uma Menon and Delhi’s Sonaal Chaudhri at 81. The Silver Division saw Punam Kalra from Pune leading with a score of 85, followed by junior Vaani Menon at 86. Paromita finished three over on the first nine holes and came in five over on the back nine for her score of 78.

The Bronze division has Mumbai girls Cynthia Sandhu and Minal Sandu at 96 & 98 respectively. A total of 96 golfers are in the fray for top honours in the respective divisions.

