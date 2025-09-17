Paralympic medallist Hokato Sema aims to surpass 15m mark at World Para Athletics C’ships

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian para athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema is set to make a powerful return on home soil at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, aiming to surpass his personal best of 14.88 metres in men's shot put F57. With a decorated career that already includes a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games, the para shot putter is determined to raise the bar once again.

His relentless persistence culminated in a 14.65 metre throw at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing India a bronze medal, and he went on to register a personal best of 14.88 metres at the Indian Open in Bengaluru, further boosting his reputation as one of the nation’s most inspiring para athletes.

Speaking about his journey and preparation, Hokato said, “After losing my leg, I used to hide my stump because I was ashamed. Now I wear shorts everywhere. If people stare, I let them. Today, I have put all that energy into my training. I spent hours every day working on strength and conditioning, fine-tuning my technique, and repeating drills until they felt perfect.”

He added, “I know breaking records is not just about power—it’s about precision, patience, and pushing myself beyond limits. Every morning when I step into training, my only goal is to cross that 15-metre mark at the New Delhi 2025 Para Athletics Championships. I am training harder than ever before so I can create that moment for myself, for my coaches, and for the country.”

As New Delhi prepares to host the biggest para sporting event in India’s history, Hokato is sharpening his focus at the Army Paralympic Node, BEG & Centre TB 2 Dighi camp in Pune.

His training regimen includes specialised strength and conditioning, advanced technical drills, and structured recovery sessions, all designed to peak his performance on championship day. His coaches point to his improved consistency, endurance, and throwing rhythm, reinforcing expectations that he is edging closer to breaking his own record.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships mark a historic step for India, hosting athletes from across the globe in a celebration of resilience, inclusivity, and sporting excellence.

For Hokato, the competition is more than an event—it is the continuation of a journey from soldier to Paralympian, from doubt to determination. Crowned with medals on the biggest international stages, he now hopes his performance in New Delhi will inspire countless others with disabilities to embrace their challenges and chase their dreams.

--IANS

hs/bsk/