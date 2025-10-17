Palmer out for six more weeks with groin injury, confirms Maresca

London, Oct 17 (IANS) Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that talisman Cole Palmer will remain sidelined for another six weeks as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Palmer, who has already missed two spells this season with the same issue, was rested by Maresca at the end of September in the hope that a short break would prevent a recurrence. While the manager initially suggested Palmer would return after the international break, recent assessments indicate his absence could stretch into late November - meaning Chelsea fans may have to wait until December to see him back in action.

“I was wrong,” Maresca admitted. “Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.

“The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step by step. For sure, he’s going to be O.K. He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and doing all the therapy.”

A six-week layoff for Palmer would keep him out until early December, ruling the 23-year-old out of at least 10 matches across all competitions.

Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday will mark the start of this new spell without their star attacker, with Palmer also set to miss key fixtures against Ajax, Sunderland, and the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In early November, Chelsea face a Champions League encounter with Qarabag and a Premier League tie against Wolves before the international break - a stretch where Palmer’s absence could be deeply felt.

Upon resumption, the schedule intensifies. Following a visit to Burnley on November 22, Chelsea are set for a demanding home run, hosting Barcelona at Stamford Bridge just three days later, followed by a high-profile clash against Arsenal before the month’s end - a potential return window for Palmer if his recovery progresses ahead of schedule.

“First of all, to replace Cole, it’s difficult,” Maresca confessed. “Cole is a very important player for us, one of the best in the league. The ones we have, in Cole’s position against Liverpool was Malo Gusto. The game vs. Benfica was Facundo (Buonanotte). It depends on the game plan we have. We don’t have another player like Cole. Cole is unique.”

