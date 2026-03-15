Pakistan’s Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed retires from international cricket

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Sarfaraz Ahmed, the wicketkeeper-batter who led Pakistan to 2017 ICC Champions Trophy triumph and remains the only captain to have won ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, drawing curtains on a career spanning nearly two decades.

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Ahmed, 37, represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, amassing 6,164 runs across all three formats with six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he claimed 315 catches and 56 stumpings.

Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats and under his leadership the side had the top ranking in T20Is, as well as set a world record of 11 consecutive T20I series victories that included six clean sweeps against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

His crowning moment as captain came at The Oval in London when Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He had earlier led the national U19 side to the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in Sri Lanka in 2006, where Pakistan beat India in the final by 38 runs.

In recognition of that Champions Trophy triumph, Sarfaraz was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2018, becoming the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the honour. “It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special.

“I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career. Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team,” said Sarfaraz in a statement.

Among his individual records, Sarfaraz holds the Pakistan mark of 10 catches in a single Test match, set against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019. He also remains the only Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at Lord's, having achieved the feat against England in 2016.

His captaincy era proved a fertile breeding ground for Pakistan cricket's next generation, with Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan among the players he backed early in their international careers. Sarfaraz made his international debut in an ODI in 2007 and played his final match - a Test against Australia in Perth - in 2023.

“Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements. I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way,” added Sarfaraz.

Last year, the PCB had appointed Ahmed as manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 sides. He was also with the team in the U19 World Cup held this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in the Asia Cup Rising Stars event and U19 Asia Cup.

--IANS

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