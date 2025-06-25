Over 400 athletes already registered for inaugural edition of Shooting League of India

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The announcement of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), launched by NRAI is already making waves across the globe. As the excitement builds, fans and athletes around the world are eager to witness how this league reshapes the future of the sport.

More than 400 athletes from India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Hungary, Croatia, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, Australia, Grenada, Italy, Australia, Austria, Serbia, USA, Spain, Thailand, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway, San Marino and Romania have already registered for the league and the number continues to grow.

The registration process is open till mid July.

Expressing his excitement, NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “We are truly delighted by the overwhelming response and the number of registrations we have received. It’s a strong validation of our vision for the Shooting League of India. Our aim has always been to create a world-class platform that celebrates talent, promotes healthy competition, and inspires the next generation of shooters.”

The first season of the SLI will have a window between November 20 and December 2 and will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as outlined by the NRAI Technical Committee.

A total of minimum of 6 teams will participate in the competition, divided into two pools during the league stage. Players will be selected and grouped into four tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions — to ensure a competitive mix of experience and emerging talent.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had announced its intention to host the Shooting League of India in November last year. The league aims to further boost the sport in the country, following recent success at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

