'Over 1.35 lakh fans expected': Gujarat Dy CM welcomes spectators for T20 WC final in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand is set to be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with more than 1.35 lakh spectators expected to attend the match at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed cricket fans arriving from across India and abroad for the title clash, expressing confidence in the Indian team's performance.

"Today, the final match will be held at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. I extend a warm welcome to the cricket fans from India and around the world who are coming to watch this historic match," Sanghavi said.

He said the state administration, along with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had been preparing for the event for several days to ensure that spectators have proper facilities at the venue.

"I have full confidence that the Indian cricket team will create history with its excellent performance today. The administration, the Gujarat Cricket Association, and the BCCI have been working tirelessly for the past several days to ensure all cricket fans have the best possible facilities," he said.

According to Sanghavi, arrangements have been made for the large crowd expected at the stadium.

"More than 1,35,000 people will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. Arrangements have been made to ensure everyone can watch this match well, enjoy it, and create new history together,” he added.

Meanwhile, T. Raja Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal in Telangana, said the contest was expected to be closely watched by cricket fans across the country.

"It will be a very exciting match. The Indian team has been winning continuously, defeating Pakistan, and today they will defeat New Zealand as well," he said.

Security and crowd management measures have been intensified in the city ahead of the final.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G. S. Malik said on Saturday that elaborate arrangements had been put in place for the high-profile match.

"Tomorrow, a historic T20 World Cup final is going to be held here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For this, all preparations have been completed by the police. For the security arrangements, we are deploying over 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards," Malik had said.

He added that three anti-drone systems and eight bomb detection and disposal squads would be deployed as part of the security plan, while senior police officers would supervise operations at the stadium and surrounding areas.

Malik also appealed to spectators to use public transport such as buses and the Metro to reduce congestion around the stadium and said "transport services would operate late into the night to facilitate the movement of fans after the match".

