Over 10,000 State Police Forces join Fit India Sundays on Cycle nationwide rally

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) More than 10,000 State Police Forces across India pedalled in unison on the 37th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle rally this morning across various States. 3000 NaMo Cycling clubs pan-India also joined in.

In the national capital, over 700 Police personnel, including jawans from the 11th Battalion IAC and 12th Battalion RAC, participated in the rally at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

This morning's event spanned across more than 500 districts in India with 6000 locations, witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 50,000 participants not only from police personnel but also from the general public. In Utlou, Manipur, the Sundays on Cycle rally was flagged off by DIG Police Shri Ningthoujam Herojit Singh (IPS), drawing local communities together in a spirited show of fitness and unity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which hosted the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, the initiative saw strong participation from police forces and residents alike. Rallies were held in Srinagar, Kathua, Awantipora, and Bandipora, further amplifying the nationwide call for fitness and healthy living.

In New Delhi, several dignitaries and senior officers who attended included Preeti Choudhary, Additional SP (11th Battalion); Ajit Puri, ADJ, Alwar Court; inspectors Bhagwan Singh and Rajesh Kumar Bhakar; sub-inspectors Vinod Kumar Yadav, Virender Singh, and Babar Khan (Sports Coordinator, Delhi Police).

Sharing her experience, Preeti Choudhary said, “This initiative started by Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi has brought in a new energy. Today, our Jawans have enjoyed this group activity of cycling. We are taught from childhood to spend at least 30 minutes on fitness and cycling is very important. It is also good for the knees.”

Events simultaneously took place this morning from SAI Training Centre Bareilly to Kashipur as well as in SAI Regional Centres in Guwahati to Patiala, and more. The locations included Sikar in Rajasthan to Moga and Bathinda in Punjab as well as Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Cuttack in Odisha.

"Yudh Nashian Virudh Cycle Rally under Fit India Movement. Under the leadership of SP Headquarters Bathinda, with the support of DSP Traffic Bathinda, a Cycle Rally was organized with the participation of Bathinda Police personnel and the Cycling Group. The rally aimed to inspire people towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle,” wrote Bathinda Police on social media platform X.

The rally in New Delhi was also graced by young sporting champions Krisha Verma, gold medalist at the U19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado, USA, as well as Ananya Patil, bronze medalist at the Junior Asian Weightlifting Championships 2020.

“I am happy to support the message of fight against obesity that is upheld through the fit India Sundays on cycle initiative. Cycling is good for endurance and also beneficial for athletes. I wish more people join this and collectively help in the growth of fitness in the nation,” said Krisha, who trains at SAI Aurangabad.

“This is a very positive environment here and cycling is the easiest form of cardio that helps us control obesity,” added Ananya.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes. The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres.

--IANS

aaa/