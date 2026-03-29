'Our priority is safety of fans': RCB praise authorities for hassle-free start to IPL 2026

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have expressed gratitude towards the authorities and the state government after the smooth conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener played at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

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This was the first big match held at the ground after the drastic incident occurred on June 4, 2025, when eleven lives were lost after a stampede due to thousands of fans gathering outside the ground to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win.

"RCB sincerely and wholeheartedly thanks the Karnataka State Government, Bengaluru City Police, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Public Works Department, Fire Department and Namma Metro for enabling the smooth conduct of our home game in Bengaluru last night," RCB wrote on X.

Team also reiterated their commitment towards fans' safety and wrote: "Our endeavour and priorities will remain the same throughout the season - safety and well-being of our dear fans!"

Players, officials and fans observed a minute’s silence ahead of the match in memory of eleven supporters who died in a stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year.

Both teams took the field wearing black armbands as a mark of respect, while RCB also warmed up in jerseys bearing the number 11. In a symbolic gesture, 11 seats inside the stadium have been permanently reserved at the stadium to honour those who lost their lives.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also unveiled a memorial plaque made in memory of the eleven fans and installed at the entrance of the venue, as top-flight cricket returned to the ground for the first time since May 2025.

Speaking of the match, SRH posted a mammoth total of 201 runs with the help of Ishan Kishan's 80 off 35. RCB chased down the total in just 15.4 overs to clinch the win by 6 wickets with the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

--IANS

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