Our focus is on Hockey World Cup and we've a year to prepare: Harmanpreet Singh

Rajgir, Sep 8 (IANS) After securing a berth in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup following a title-clinching 4-1 win against South Korea in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, India captain Harmanpreet Singh credited the team for the spectacular show in the continental showpiece while also shifting their focus to next year's pinnacle event.

India entered the tournament as the highest-ranked team and the sole motive of securing the World Cup berth by winning the title. India not only accomplished their main goal but also remained unbeaten in the home tournament in Rajgir. The only resistance faced by the Indian team was against defending champions South Korea when they held the host to 2-2 draw in Super 4s but the former remained focused on their goal and outclassed them in the final to lift their fourth Asian title.

Putting things in perspective, Harmanpreet said, "All players were very focused, we knew we wanted to win this and told ourselves this is the only way for us to qualify for the World Cup. Coming to the tournament as Asia's No.1 side, we wanted to live up to our own expectations. Although we didn't start the way we wanted to, the last three matches in particular, we brought our A game and that is the standard of our performance. It reinstated what we can do as a team. I am very happy with how we performed."

Speaking about the team's outing against Korea in specific, the ace dragflicker said, "Every match has its learnings, the 2-2 draw against Korea was a setback we wanted to overcome and we turned it around in the final. I would particularly highlight the defence of the team. Each one of the players contributed to solid defence. Our forwards created enough opportunities and converted the goals. Next of course, our focus is on the World Cup and we have a year to prepare."

Chief coach Craig Fulton also spoke of the team's resilience that stood tall throughout the 10-day marquee event. "Playing seven games in 10 days in warm conditions is not easy. It's really tough but I am super proud of the team and they have truly played like champions. Even though we drew the Korea game in Super 4s, we had tripled on the stats compared to them but we couldn't finish on that night. But that set us up for the final, we played the Malaysia game like it was the quarterfinal and the China game as the semis and that game really showed us what we can do," explained an elated Fulton.

Speaking about the next steps for the team, leading up to the season next year which will feature two of the biggest sporting extravaganza - The Asian Games in Japan and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium. "There is Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, the South Africa tour and then the Hockey India League before the Pro League season begins in early 2026. We have one year to prepare well for the World Cup but for now, we will let this win sink in," Fulton added.

The Indian team will be on a two-week break before they return to SAI, Bengaluru for the camp ahead of Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia.

--IANS

ab/bc