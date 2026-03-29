Orphaned at young age, Mizoram teenager Isak Malsawmtluanga overcomes injury worries to win KITG title

Raipur, March 29 (IANS) Isak Malsawmtluanga was nearly ready to give up weightlifting after losing both parents before turning 16. The tragedy deeply affected the Mizo teenager, but support from his childhood coach and his aunt and uncle helped save his sporting career. At 18, he made everyone proud by winning the men’s 60kg gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 here.

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Battling a troublesome back, Isak delivered a strong performance in the clean and jerk, placing second after the snatch. He secured the gold medal with a total of 235kg and was immediately embraced by his uncle, who has been a guiding influence on the teenager.

Isak’s father, Heming Malsawmtluanga, died in a bike accident in 2018, the same year he started training as a weightlifter. This left Isak, the family's only son, uncertain whether to persevere with his training or to prioritise earning money to support his family.

“At that time my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting,” Isak told SAI Media.

Just as Isak’s performance started to improve, winning a silver medal in the 60kg category at the 2024 Youth National Championships in Himachal Pradesh, he faced another personal challenge. His mother was diagnosed with cancer, putting the family under significant emotional and financial stress.

During this challenging time, Isak’s uncle and aunt stepped in to support him. They work at a small restaurant in Aizawl’s Ramhlun Vengthar area and took him in, making sure he could keep up with his studies and continue weightlifting without disruption. However, later that year, Isak’s mother passed away due to illness, leaving him deeply distressed. For a while, the sport that had once given him hope started to seem pointless as loneliness and grief overwhelmed him.

“Losing both my parents broke me completely from inside,” he said. “I had almost decided that I would quit weightlifting but my uncle and coach once again persuaded me to continue.

Since 2024, Isak has been training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Imphal while studying for his Class 12 through the Indira Gandhi National Open School in Aizawl.

Over time, his efforts paid off. He earned another silver medal at a junior event in Modinagar in 2025 and later won a bronze at the National Weightlifting Championships the same year.

Even leading up to the Khelo India Tribal Games, he faced several challenges. During training, Isak sustained a back injury, and his coach advised him to skip the tournament to prevent further damage.

Nevertheless, resolute to avoid any further setbacks, Isak stepped onto the Raipur platform and gave the best performance of his life.

“My uncle always travels with me for competitions since my father passed away,” he said. “He was here with me as well. As soon as I won the medal, he lifted me in his arms. At that moment, I realised how happy he was,” he said before heading off to once again join his family members for extended celebrations.

--IANS

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