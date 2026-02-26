ONGC launches 7th Para Games in Delhi, 300 athletes from oil PSUs take part

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday inaugurated the 7th ONGC Para Games 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, with nearly 300 Divyang athletes from eight oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs) participating in the four-day sporting event.

Organised by ONGC, the inter-PSU tournament has brought together employee-athletes from ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

The participants will compete across multiple para sports disciplines, with the initiative aimed at providing an inclusive sporting platform for Divyang employees across the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, ONGC Director (Production) Pankaj Kumar said, “The ONGC Para Games reflect our collective commitment across oil PSUs to recognise and celebrate the special abilities of our Divyang colleagues. In a sector like ours, where teamwork, precision, and resilience are vital, inclusion is not just a value but a strength that enriches organisational performance. The participants here give us the courage and motivation to challenge ourselves, and we are here to learn from their resilience and spirit.”

Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Limited, Rajarshi Gupta, lauded the athletes for their unwavering resolve and emphasised that true strength lies in sustained effort and determination.

ONGC Director (HR) Manish Patil highlighted the transformative power of sports in shaping character and fostering a culture of inclusion and participation. He said the steady expansion of the Para Games since its inception in 2017 reflects how such initiatives strengthen confidence, belonging, and engagement among employees.

The 2026 edition of the Games will feature competitions in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair racing events. Athletes are competing across various classifications, including hearing and speech impairment, visual impairment, upper and lower limb conditions, and wheelchair categories. The event also includes participation from several national and international para-sportspersons.

--IANS

sds/bsk/