'Once he gets out on the field, then it's game on': Ponting lauds Jansen’s cricketing superpower

London, June 13 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has lauded South Africa towering pacer Marco Jansen for his ultra competitive streak and opined that he will be the best all-rounders in Test match cricket in the world in the next couple of years.

Jansen made an early impact for the Proteas, forming a lethal fast-bowling partnership with Kagiso Rabada that tore through Australia’s top order on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final.

While Rabada stole the spotlight with another five-wicket haul at Lord’s, Jansen was equally effective. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 3 for 49 from 14 overs, claiming the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

"He's pretty quiet and pretty laid back. Nothing really affects him too much. Regardless of if he's had a great day or not such a great day, he remains the same person," Ponting told ICC Digital after day one of the WTC Final.

A finger injury while fielding on day two threatened to curtail his day, though a return to the bowling crease soon after proved he was unimpeded, removing Marnus Labuschagne for 22.

"Whether that's internally and the way that he thinks about the game or the way that he is around the dressing room. But I think like most South Africans, you can tell there's an ultra competitive streak inside him. And once he gets out on the field, then it's game on," Ponting, who coached Jansen in the Punjab Kings setup in IPL 2025.

Ponting expects Jansen to take his game to even loftier heights in the next World Test Championship cycle, saying there’s no ceiling on where he might get to as a multi-faceted contributor.

"I think he's going to… be one of the best all-rounders in Test match cricket in the world in the next couple of years. I've loved working with him and I just think he's an extreme talent that is still so young in his international career," Ponting said.

