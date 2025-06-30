Olympique Lyonnais appoint Michele Kang as president

Lyon: French club Olympique Lyonnais has appointed Michele Kang, who has served on the Olympique Lyonnais board since 2023, as its president.

She has also been named chairwoman and CEO of Eagle Football Group, replacing U.S. businessman John Textor, who resigned from his leadership positions at the French club to focus on the company’s other football properties.

Meanwhile, Michael Gerlinger has been given charge of the Director General of Olympique Lyonnais.

"She will take an active role in supporting the club's executive management, including spearheading the club’s appeal process with the DNCG. John Textor has resigned from his leadership positions at Olympique Lyonnais, including the Board of Directors," Olympique Lyonnais said in a statement.

“We are entering a critical moment for OL and I want to thank John for his commitment and vision in bringing the club into the Eagle Football family. I look forward to working closely with Michael, OL management team, and the Board as we focus on supporting the club through the DNCG process and beyond," Michele Kang said.

Gerlinger, a widely respected figure in European football administration, brings over two decades of experience in governance, regulatory affairs and sporting operations.

“I am extremely proud of our sporting success at OL, having successfully rebuilt the squad, returning to European competition in each of the last two years, after a long absence. I’m grateful to everyone at OL for their dedication during this exceptionally challenging time. Michele is a perfect choice to lead OL in the next phase and I have full confidence in Michele and OL will come out stronger under her leadership," Textor said.

Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated to Ligue 2 after a financial audit, a decision the club has announced it will appeal.

--IANS