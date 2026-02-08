Olympians, sportspersons rally behind PM Modi’s Fit India Mission at special Sundays on Cycle event in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a fitter India found strong resonance at a special edition of Sundays on Cycle held at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex here on Sunday, with leading Olympians and renowned sportspersons lending star power to the initiative. The event featured participation from two Olympians, a former world champion boxer, a prominent Indian women’s footballer, and a women’s Dronacharya boxing coach, all underscoring that physical and mental fitness remains irreplaceable.

The cycling event was flagged off early in the morning by Assam Sports Minister Shrimati Nandita Garlosa, with around 400 participants riding a six-kilometre route along NH-27 and around the Sarusajai Stadium, now renamed the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

“Such (fitness) events championed by PM Modi and wholeheartedly promoted by Union sports minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya are just appropriate to meet our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It’s good to see the youth of Assam coming forward on a Sunday morning and taking part in a cycling event. These are encouraging signs,” said Shrimati Garlosa.

The cyclists were led by 2012 London Olympians Jayant Talukdar (archery) and Bharat Chetri (hockey), along with former boxing world champion Sarita Devi, Indian women’s football captain Ashalata Devi, and Dronacharya boxing coach Sandhya Gurung. Fit India brand ambassadors Bibhu Moni Singha, Nisha Kumari, Divya Ahuja and Shyamantak Ganguly also joined the rally.

The sports complex buzzed with energy as yoga and dance performances added a festive touch to the morning. Personnel from the ITBP, BSF, and CRPF cheered participants on, while popular Hindi music kept spirits high. A special kudo demonstration — a Japanese martial art — by 32 athletes from Assam’s Sivasagar district further enriched the celebrations.

Chetri, who led the Indian hockey team at the 2012 London Olympics, praised the initiative, which marked its 60th edition and was celebrated across the country. “Which platform in the world promotes fitness this way? The government cannot go to everyone’s home and bring them out to work on their physical fitness. This is a marvellous nationwide platform to raise awareness for all age-groups. Now it is up to us to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The government is certainly doing its bit,” said Chetri, who runs a hockey academy in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Sharing similar views, Gangtok-based Dronacharya boxing coach Gurung said, “Fitness and cleanliness are habits inculcated by individuals. ‘Sundays on Cycle’ is just a vehicle to promote better life and health. This is a nationwide drive like so many other projects for the betterment of the society at large.”

Indian women’s football stalwart Ashalata, who has earned the rare distinction of playing 100 internationals, was encouraged by the turnout. “It was nice to see so many youngsters taking time out to come and cycle on a Sunday. At least the parents are realising that there is a life beyond tuition for becoming doctors or engineers,” said Ashalata.

Overall, the event blended fitness, celebration and community spirit, making it a truly memorable Sunday in Guwahati.

--IANS

vi/