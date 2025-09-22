Odisha Pro T20 League: Biplab Samantray help Cuttack Panthers win by 17 runs

Cuttack, Sep 23 (IANS) The rain affected match of Odisha Pro T20 League 2025 between Sambalpur Warriors and Cuttack Panthers, which was reduced to 12 overs per side ended with Cuttack Panthers scripting a win.

They defeated Sambalpur Warriors by 17 runs.

Chasing a target of 129 on the board, Adithya Rout and Subhranshu Senapati opened the innings for Sambalpur Warriors. They were down to 16/1 at the end of first over as Subhranshu was dismissed for just 1 run in 1 ball.

Adithya played a quick fire knock of 32 in 10 balls. Prayash Singh also contributed with 32 in 23 balls. Ayush Barik added 15 in 12 balls. Sambalpur Warriors got all out for 111 in 11.4 overs.

For Cuttack Panthers, Biplab Samantray picked 4/29 in his 2.4 overs. Raaz Yadav(1/22), Abhisek Rout(1/19) and Prasanta Rana(1/6) picked two wickets each in the innings.

After winning the toss, Sambalpur Warriors elected to bowl first. For Cuttack Panthers, Swastik Samal and Dinesh Kumar Majhi opened the innings.

While Dinesh was dismissed for 9 off 8 balls, Swastik scored 19 off 11 balls. Subham Satrujit was the top scorer for his side with 33 off 17 balls, while Abhisek Rout made a valiant contribution of 28 off 11 balls. Biplab Samantray added 11 off just 5 balls. At the end of their 12 overs, Cuttack Panthers posted 128/9.

For Sambalpur Warriors, Sumit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 3/27 in 3 overs. Ayush Barik (2/18) and Vimal Kumar (2/19) picked up two wickets each, while Tarini Sa (1/34) claimed one.

Subham Satrujit (Player of the Match) said, “It was a tight match, still we held our nerves and won it. The presence of players like Biplab Samatray, Abhisek Raut and Swastik Samal is definitely a positive point for us in the league.”

