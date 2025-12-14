Odisha Masters 2025: Unnati Hooda, Kiran George clinch singles titles

Cuttack, Dec 14 (IANS) Top seeds delivered on the final day of the Odisha Masters 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament, as Unnati Hooda and Kiran George claimed the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

In the women’s singles final, top seed Hooda produced a composed performance to defeat compatriot Isharani Baruah 21-17, 21-10 in just over half an hour. Hooda controlled the rallies from the outset, denying Baruah the momentum that had powered her impressive run through the draw. Despite the loss, Baruah capped a memorable week with a well-earned silver medal after a series of standout performances.

The men’s singles final witnessed a gripping contest, with second seed George prevailing over Indonesia’s Muhamad Yusuf in a hard-fought three-game battle. George took the opening game 21-14 before Yusuf fought back to level the match. Showing resilience and tactical clarity, George closed out the decider 21-16 to secure the title after an hour on court.

Indonesia enjoyed success in the mixed doubles, where Marwan Faza/Aisyah Pranata defeated compatriots Dejan Ferdinansyah/Bernadine Wardana 21-15, 21-10. In women’s doubles, Bulgaria’s top seeds Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva overcame Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting 21-19, 21-14. The men’s doubles crown went to Indonesia’s Ali Faathir Rayhan/Devin Artha Wahyudi, who rallied past Malaysia’s Khang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai 15-21, 21-12, 21-16.

--IANS

hs/