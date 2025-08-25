Odisha Cricket Association name marquee players for Odisha Pro T20 League

Cuttack, Aug 25 (IANS) Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Monday announced the list of marquee players for Odisha Pro T20 League. The franchise-based T20 tournament, featuring six dynamic teams representing various regions of Odisha, is set to debut in September.

Subhranshu Senapati, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Aashirwad Swain and Suryakant Pradhan are the marquee players for the inaugural season,

The unveiling of these top cricketers marks a major milestone as the league prepares to showcase the best of Odisha’s cricketing talent on a professional platform.

Each franchise in the Odisha Pro T20 League will be anchored around these marquee stars, ensuring a balance of experience, star value, and competitive spirit.

Speaking on the announcement, Sanjay Behera, secretary of the Odisha Cricket Association, said, "We are proud to introduce our marquee players, who have carried the flag of Odisha cricket with distinction. Their inclusion sets a strong foundation for the league and will inspire young talent to dream bigger. The Odisha Pro T20 League is a stepping stone to take Odisha cricket to greater heights, and these players will play a central role in that journey.

The league aims to provide a professional structure that nurtures emerging players, raises the standard of competition, and offers fans an electrifying cricketing spectacle.

The OPTL is designed as a premier platform to nurture emerging talent, offering players high-intensity competition, wide exposure and the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the best in the sport.

To ensure excellence in planning and execution, OCA has partnered with Arivaa Sports as the exclusive management partner for the league. Arivaa Sports has a proven track record, having successfully executed similar leagues in Bengal, Vidarbha and Saurashtra.

