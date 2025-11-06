NZ survive scare in 2nd T20I, beat Windies by 3 runs to level series

Auckland, Nov 6 (IANS) The second T20I of the series between New Zealand and the West Indies went down to the wire as the hosts clinched a thrilling three-run victory to level the series on Wednesday here at Eden Park.

After being put to bat, New Zealand put up 207-5 in their 20-over quota courtesy of Mark Chapman’s fiery knock of 78 off 28.

The West Indies were struggling at 93/6 during their chase of 208, but Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Matthew Forde almost took them home. With 20 runs needed off 12 balls, it was West Indies' game, especially after Kyle Jamieson overstepped in the final over, leaving the opposition with seven to win off four. Jamieson kept his composure, using his slower ball to help his side win despite some slot balls.

Earlier, the West Indies endured a slow start as Jacob Duffy delivered nine consecutive dot balls. Shai Hope struggled, and when Roston Chase was dismissed at 93 in the 13th over, the target seemed tough, with skipper Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi performing well during that period.

However, Powell and Shepherd hit sixes freely, pulling the game closer. At one point, they hit five sixes in six balls, putting New Zealand under pressure, but the hosts held on.

Batting first, Tim Robinson and Devon Conway gave New Zealand a good start with a 55-run stand, but the duo were sent packing in successive overs courtesy of Forde and Shepherd.

Rachin Ravindra failed to fire again, but Chapman provided the much-needed impetus in the middle overs, leaving the bowlers thinking. Daryl Mitchell and Santner provided the final push as the Kiwis finished with over 200 runs on board.

The Windies suffered a setback to start off the chase as Brandon King was dismissed in the opening over, again. Alick Athanaze and Hope then added 49 runs for the second wicket, but the hosts kept picking wickets at regular intervals, making it difficult for the Men in Maroon to gain momentum.

At one point, the West Indies needed 100 runs to win off 35 deliveries and the BlackCaps looked clear favourites to win. However, it was then Powell and Shepherd’s knocks that pulled the team back into the race.

Powell powered his knock with a whopping six maximums and a four to finish with 45 runs in just 16 deliveries, while Shepherd took as many balls to score 34 runs, hitting four sixes and a four.

Forde joined Powell and took charge as the duo took the game deep, with the equation coming down to 16 off the final six balls. A couple of boundaries in the first three balls further reduced the target, but Jamieson picking Powell on the fourth delivery of the last over before going on to concede just two runs off the final two balls turned the tide in the Kiwis’ favour.

It was a thrilling encounter yet again between the two sides. The last ball saw fans of both sides on the edge of their seats, as a six would have sealed a win for the Windies, while a four would have tied the game.

However, New Zealand survived the late scare and managed to level the five-game series 1-1.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 207-5 in 20 overs (Mark Chapman 78, Tim Robinson 39; Roston Chase 2-33, Matthew Forde 1-17) beat West Indies 204-8 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 45, Romario Shepherd 34; Mitchell Santner 3-31, Ish Sodhi 3-39) by three runs.

